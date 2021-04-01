Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa Gets Biggest Release In Australia, Arab Countries: Check Theaters List

The big day is here... Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa released in theatres today (April 1). The movie deals with the socially relevant issues related to the education mafia.

Yuvarathnaa, an action drama film written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram and financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj acted in the prominent roles in the film. S. Thaman scored music for the movie while cinematography was handled by Venkatesh Anguraj and editing done by Jnaneesh B Matad respectively. Fans have been waiting for a long time to watch their favourite hero, Puneeth aka Appu.

The makers of the movie have initially planned to release the film in theatres on October 7th, 2019 but due to the coronavirus pandemic and delay in the post-production works, the release date has been postponed. The movie was also released in Telugu with the same title.

Yuvarathnaa has got the biggest release in Australia, Arab countries. Here is the theatres list.

The Twitterati is singing praises for the film Yuvarathnaa and it has got a good response from the audience. Here are some of the tweets.

Yuvarathnaa First show completed in Hospet 😍🔥, First half bullet train thara complete aythu🔥🔥 with full of entertainment and crazy fans stuff❤️❤️ and @MusicThaman Bgm ultimate 🔥👌👌 @SanthoshAnand15 @Karthik1423 @NarenDon — Vagesh Appu (@vageshappu) April 1, 2021