Puneeth Rajkumar Was Brought in Bad Condition: Vikram Hospital Doctor

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, who suffered a heart attack last night while working out at the gym was rushed to Ramana Maharshi Hospital for treatment.

He was then moved to Vikram Hospital. While fans are anxious and wanting to know what happened to the actor, a doctor from the hospital where Puneeth Rajkumar is being treated told a news agency that he was brought in a bad condition.

Dr Ranganath Nayak stated that his condition was bad when brought to hospital and was rushed to ICU. Have a look...