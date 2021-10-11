Puneeth Rajkumar Lends Voice For Gicchi Giligili Song in Rathnan Prapancha

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar lends his voice for the song 'Gicchi Giligili' for Prime Video's Upcoming Travel Comedy Drama Rathnan Prapancha

Produced by KRG Studios, the film is directed by Rohit Padaki and stars popular actor Dhananjay in the lead along with Reba Monica John

Get ready to tap to the beats of the quirky and upbeat song 'Gicchi Giligili' from the upcoming Amazon Orignial movie, Rathnan Prapancha. Sung by the power star Puneeth Rajkumar, the song will surely force you to keep everything aside and groove to its beats. The newest party anthem is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath while the lyrics are penned by Shivu Bergi.

Watch the song here

Rathnan Prapancha, a unique Travel Comedy-Drama, will be available for streaming in India and across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video starting 22nd October 2021