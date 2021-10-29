Puneeth Rajkumar Last Message to Shivanna

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29th morning after suffering a heart attack. The sudden news of his death has left fans in a state of shock and grief. A pall of gloom has descended over Karnataka state. Puneeth Rajkumar is a famous actor and the beloved hero of Sandalwood. Puneeth Rajkumar started off as a child artist and was fondly referred to as Appu by fans, friends, and family. Appu was rushed to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he experienced uneasiness in his chest. Celebrities from across the world are paying their last respects to the departed soul.

Earlier this morning, Puneeth Rajkumar wished his brother Shiva Rajkumar for his Bhajarangi 2 movie. And that was Appu's last tweet before he did. Fans are unable to believe that he is no more.

Check out Puneeth Rajkumar's last tweet.