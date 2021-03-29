Is Puneeth Rajkumar Following Mahesh Babu Strategy?

Sarah Justin

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu are popular actors in their industries. They enjoy a massive fan following across the globe.

Puneeth is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Yuvarathnaa.'

Recently, the film's trailer was put out and it has garnered millions of views on Youtube. The trailer received a thumping response from all quarters. Puneeth Rajkumar will be essaying the role of a college student in the film.

The buzz on social media is that Puneeth is following Mahesh's strategy as the latter also essayed a college student character in his last outing 'Maharshi'. As you are aware, the film won the Nandi award for the best film category.

Puneeth Rajkumar is the son of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar. Puneeth aka Appu started acting at a very early age. Appu would often accompany his father to the sets and also act as his son in many of his movies. Besides, Puneeth often chooses family-oriented movies. Now, with the changing trend, filmmakers are exploring new strategies to portray and elevate star actors like Appu or Mahesh in different roles.

Both being big stars in their respective industries, expectations of fans are always sky high. Hence, over the last few years, Mahesh has reinvented himself by choosing content-oriented movies.

Puneeth, on the other hand, has realised that fans no longer wish to see him just as a hero beating up goons. He has moved on from his larger than life image and worked in movies to sent out social messages.

However, fans always want more and they just wish to see their actors playing young characters. So Puneeth in Yuvarathnaa is all set to fulfil their wish by playing a student.

Have you watched the Yuvarathnaa trailer, yet? Take a look at the video:

Yuvarathnaa is written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The film is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films which earlier produced Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter -1. Apart from Puneeth, the film also stars Sayeesha and Prakash Raj who will appear in prominent roles. The film is all about how people are earning crores in the name of education. It is likely to give a message on importance of education.

The film is all slated to release on April 1 2021. Watch this space for Yuvarathnaa review and collections. We will surely keep you posted on every tiny detail about Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa.