Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Throng Vikram Hospital to Get A Glimpse of the Actor

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar fans thronged Vikram Hospital after news of his critical health spread.

A sea of humanity assembled at Vikram Hospital where he is being treated. As per reports, the actor is said to be critical. However, all the top actors and Karnataka chief minister have reached the hospital giving rise to speculation of his death.

We already told you that Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a heart attack last night during his workout regime. He was taken to Ramana Maharshi hospital last night and later moved to Vikram Hospital for treatment.

Actors who reached the hospital can be seen anxious while a few family members were seen crying and breaking down. But fans are hoping the news is untrue.

Meanwhile, there is high security around Puneeth's house and Vikram hospital where he is being treated. Bengaluru Police commissioner too was spotted at the scene.