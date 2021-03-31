Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Issue Piracy Alert Ahead Of Yuvarathnaa Release: Where to Report?

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's much awaited film Yuvarathnaa is getting ready for a grand theatrical release worldwide tomorrow. Like Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's movie Roberrt, Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa too will be releasing in Telugu. The actor was in Hyderabad recently as part of his movie promotions before which he toured different parts of Karnataka to meet his fans. The promotional event of Yuvarathnaa was dubbed 'Yuvasambhrama'. Power Star fans came in large numbers to greet the actors in their town and the Yuvarathnaa team is overwhelmed with the response to the movie.

We all know with the advent of camera phones, several new releases fall prey to piracy. Miscreants leak new movies on the very day of its release by recording the film on their camera phones which eats into the revenues of filmmakers and distributors.

In the wake of recent instances and to prevent Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa from falling prey to piracy, fans of the Sandalwood Power Star have issued an alert to movie buffs and fans a day ahead of the movie's release. Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Association has posted a tweet in which they have appealed to people not to play spoilsport. They have also mentioned the whatsapp number and antipiracy id to report any such illegal acts.

Here's a look at the tweet...

Also Read: Yuvarathnaa Box Office Prediction



Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Hombale films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. S Thaman has scored the music for the movie. Yivarathnaa stars Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others in the key roles.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa Review and Box Office updates.