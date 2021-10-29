Puneeth Rajkumar eyes donated

Sandalwood Actor Puneeth Rajkumar had donated his eyes before he passed away. The actor died of heart attack at Vikram Hospital this morning. It's worth mentioning here that his late father Dr Rajkumar too had donated his eyes.

News of Puneeth Rajkumar's death has left fans grief-stricken. Appu fans are going berserk and the Karnataka government has ordered all the theatres to be shut down.

Security has been beefed up across the state to prevent law and order problem in Karnataka.

Members at Sakshi Post offer their deepest deepest condolences to the family of the departed soul