Puneeth Rajkumar Death Impact on Shivanna's Bhajarangi 2 Box Office Collections

Actor Shiva Rajkumar's latest release Bhajarangi 2 opened to positive response from all corners. However, Shiva Rajkumar's happiness was shortlived following the untimely death of his actor brother Puneeth Rajkumar. Shiva Rajkumar fans, who were over the moon because of the movie's success were hugely disappointed. It was sad day, indeed!

The Karnataka government ordered closure of all theatres midway during the show following Puneeth's death fearing law and order situation across the state. All the tickets were booked in advance in vain. The movie would have been a box office hit but for the unfortunate turn of events. Perhaps, the makers would re-release the movie after normalcy returns to the state.

Bhajarangi 2 is directed by Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra under the banner of Jayanna Combines. It is a sequel to the blockbuster hit, Bhajarangi.

Meanhwile, Rajkumar fans are heartbroken and unable to digest news of Puneeth's death. The mortal reamins of the actor have been placed at Kanteerava in Bengaluru for the antim darshan.