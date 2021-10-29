Is Puneeth Rajkumar Dead?

Sandalwood actor and Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar death news surfaced online although the news was not been confirmed by either the hospital where he was admitted or the family members.

However, it was Sakshi Post which first confirmed the news of his demise with news from sources close to the family, who revealed that the actor has passed. Fans were frantically searching to know what exactly happened to the actor as he's one of the top actors in the Kannada film industry and also among the fittest actors.

Now, all the news chanels have announced that the news is indeed true. Unfortunately, Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has died. Earlier around 11.30 am, hundreds of fans flocked the hospital soon as news spread. While members from the actor's family as also colleagues from the industry like Shruti, Ravichandran, Guru Dutt were seen rushing to the hospital.

The entire film fraternity is in a state of shock over news of Puneeth Rajkumar's death as he was one of most discliplined persons in the industry. The actor is said to have suffered chest pain during his workout regime last night following which, Appu was rushed to the hospital.

Now, the question is how true is news of Puneeth Rajkumar's death?

Yes Puneeth Rajkumar has died and we have no words to console his fans.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates. We will soon be back.