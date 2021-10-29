Puneeth Rajkumar Body at Kanteerva Stadium For Final Respects

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital this morning following a heart attack. The news of his death sent shockwaves in the film industry. While the family members are inconsolable, so are fans.

Condolences have been pouring in for the actors from across the Indian film industry.

Meanwhile, fans are shocked and uncontrollable. They are desperate to get one last glimpse of the actor.

The government of Kannada with permission from the family has decided to place the mortal remains of the late actor at the Kanteerva Studios for fans to pay their last respects.

Arrangements are being made to shift Puneeth's body to the Kanteerva studious where the public can have their darshan.