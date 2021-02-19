Pogaru Review: Audience Thumbs Up To Dhruva Sarja Mass Movie

Kannada movie 'Pogaru' starring Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna hit theatres today. The film is also being re leased in orthe languages including Telugu. The movie is helmed by Nandankishore and bankrolled under the banner of Saisurya Entertainments. Pratapraju has released the movie in Telugu. Expectations are riding high on the movie, thanks to the lead actors Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna.The film is touted to be a romantic action entertainer. Arjun Janya, Chandan Shetty have scored. the music for Pogaru. And the song 'Karabu from the movie has already created a sensation and topping the charts for months now. This Pogaru song has received millions of views on YouTube. After much delay owing to coronavirus pandemic, Pogaru had a nationwide release in theatres on February 19, Friday. Even though the full movie review is not out yet as the first shows are still running in theatres, Twitter is abuzz with positive talks about the movie. So here's the initial reaction to Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru.

Dhruva Sarja plays the role of a man who fights against those who harass commoners. His look in the movie is totally a mass avatar. For the flashback scenes in this movie, Dhruva Sarja lost 30 kgs. Dhruva's college student look in in the flashback scenes is whistle worthy. The Sandalwood actor is said to have put on weight again after the schedule for flashback scenes was completed. Produced with a budget of Rs 25 crore, the film stars Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravishankar, Kai Green, Sadhu Kokila, Kutty Pratap and Morgan Aste in key roles. The music provided by Chandan Shetty is good.The cinematography and editing is done well. The film has garnared amazing response from the audience so far. Netizens are of the opinion that Dhruva Sarja, who has local looks and dialogue deliveries along with non-stop entertainment, carries the entire film on his shoulder. A few even feel that Pogaru is a movie that will satisfy the mass audience.

We will soon be back with the full review. So, Stay tuned.