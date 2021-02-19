Pogaru Free Download Trends On Google After Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Movie Hits Theatres

Kannada movie 'Pogaru' starring Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna hit theatres today. The film is also being released in other languages including Telugu where Pratapraju has released the movie for the Tollywood audience. Expectations are riding high on the movie, thanks to the lead actors Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna.The film is touted to be a romantic action entertainer. Arjun Janya, Chandan Shetty have scored the music for Pogaru. And the song 'Karabu' from the movie has already created a sensation and is topping the charts for months now. This Pogaru song has received millions of views on YouTube.

After much delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Pogaru had a nationwide release in theatres on February 19, Friday. Even though the full movie review is not out yet as the first shows are still running in theatres, Twitter is abuzz with positive talks about the movie.

Also Read: Pogaru Review: Audience Thumbs Up To Dhruva Sarja Mass Movie

Meanwhile ' Download Pogaru movie' key search is trending in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and states in the country on the same day of its theatrical release. Kannada, Telugu, Tamil fans of Rashmika and Dhruva Sarja are desperately searching the internet for the free download of the movie.

Pogaru marks Dhruva Sarja’s Tollywood debut and the Tamil version releasing in the title of Semma Thimiru. The makers scheduled and released the movie on 19th February in all states across the country.

The film is written and directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by B. K. Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies. It was shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages. Pogaru was initially made in Kannada and Telugu but was also dubbed in Tamil because of the massive fans that both the lead actors have among the South audience.