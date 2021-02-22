Pogaru Day 3 Collections: Dhruva Sarja's Film Ruling The Box Office

Actor Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika's latest releases Pogaru is doing decent business at the box office. Pogaru has set cash registers ringing at the Kannada box office. Movie buffs are gushing about the film especially Dhruva Sarja performance in the film. While coming to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film seems to be doing a decent business as Uppenan is dominating new releases of last week. The makers of the movie have thanked the audience for supporting the film as well as a making splash hit at the box office

Talking about the collections, The film has managed to collect Rs 2.20 cr on its third day at the box office. The total movie collections so far seems to be Rs 25 cr. Pogaru has collected astounding figures of Rs 21 cr just in two days of its releases alone in Karnataka box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Pogaru is likely to stream on Amazon Prime Video by the first week of March. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Meanwhile, currently, Rashmika is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Pushpa' under the direction of Sukumar. It features Allu Arjun in the lead role and the film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.