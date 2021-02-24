Pogaru Box Office Collections Day 5: Rashmika's Film Is A Raging Hit

Gorgeous actress Rashmika is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Currently, she's basking in the success of her recent outing Pogaru which is a raging hit at the box office as the film is still continuing its successful run at the box office. It has been three days the film hit theatres and still the film manages to lure in people to theatres despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film received a thumping response from the audience and fans alike. It is a Kannada film but was shot in multiple languages. Actor Dhruva Sarja is a popular star in Kannada. His fans are extremely happy with his character and performance in the film. Pogaru in several screens see packed audience.

Talking about the latest collections, Pogaru might have managed to earn Rs 1.5 cr on its fifth day at the box office. While coming to Telugu states, the film made a business of Rs 0.40 cr at the box office. The total Pogaru collections of TS and AP seems to be Rs 3.60 cr. Pogaru Kannada total collections sum up to Rs 30 cr plus. Meanwhile, Check out area-wise collections of Pogaru:

Nizam: 7L

Ceeded: 5L

UA: 3L

East: 2L

West: 1.2L

Guntur: 1.4L

Krishna: 1.5L

Nellore: 1L

AP-TG Total:- 0.22CR (0.40Cr Gross~)