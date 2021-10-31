Not Yash or Sudeep, This Tamil Actor to Finish Puneeth's Unfulfilled Dreams

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away following a heart attack during his workout session at a gym. His sudden demise has not only left millions of his fans shocked but there was also an air of uncertainty over his charity works.

It is known that Puneeth Rajkumar was involved in a lot of charity works. One of them was funding education of thousands of students. Everyone thought that Puneeth's dream will remain unfulfilled. Now, an actor has come forward to take it forward. And if you thought it could be either Sandalwood star Yash, Sudeep or any other actor you are mistaken.



As per the buzz, a Kollywood actor has come forward to carry forward Puneeth's charity works.

It is learnt that Tamil actor Vishal has promised to take care of 1800 students who were getting free educational support from Puneeth Rajkumar.

Let's hope the Kannada actors too will follow suit now.