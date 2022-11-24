Netizens Upset With Kantara Digital Release

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara is one of the sensational hits in the actor's career. The film did extremely well at the box office. Currently, Kantara is streaming on Prime Video. The audience have waited for Kantara digital release. After much delay, the film made its way to OTT.

Sadly, movie buffs are not happy with Kantara's digital release. The makers of the movie have removed the Varaharoopam song from the film. Varaharoopam was plagiarised from the song "Navarasam" of Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge.

Currently, the issue is at the court. The song was the main reason for Kantara to become a hit at the box office. Kantara's climax with the new Varaharoopam song has disappointed the audience and it failed to live up to the audience's expectations. Check out the netizens' reaction to new Varaharoopam song :

First thing I did after waking up this morning, watching #Kantara. But to my dissapointment #varaharoopam song

has been removed. This doesnt feel engaging as before. That song was soul of that movie. @AJANEESHB what have you done man. @hombalefilms@shetty_rishab #KantaraOnPrime — ಭರತ್ ಗೌಡ/Bharath Gowda (@GowdaBSBharath) November 24, 2022