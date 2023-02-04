Netflix Announces Thunivu Official OTT Release Date: Deets Inside

Ajith's Thunivu is heading for digital release. The film will start streaming on Netflix from February 8, 2023. The film's digital rights are owned by Netflix. They have made an official announcement about Thunivu digital release. Thunivu will be released in all languages.

Netflix on Friday took to Twitter and wrote, “It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!”

Thunivu was released in theatres on 11, January 2023. Thunivu has grossed Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film was directed by director H Vinoth.