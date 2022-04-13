Murli Sharma's Kannada debut in Upendra's Kabzaa!

Filmmakers are adopting more and more Pan India releases and they are more confident about the content than ever before. In line with other pan India Films "Kabzaa" is also one of them. This period drama has been in buzz since its announcement. The film's cast includes celebrated actors Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran. Joining them would be Murli Sharma who has worked in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and now will make his debut in the Kannada film industry with "Kabzaa".

Murli has been featured in more than 200 films and has always been appreciated for his impeccable work. He is majorly known for playing a cop on screen.

Director J Chandru says, "Murali is extremely popular with Telugu and Hindi audiences. His role in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo won him a lot of fanfare. This is one reason we decided to approach him to play a pivotal role in our film. He plays a character named Veera Bahaddur, who hails from the royal Bahaddur family"

Adding to this Murli says, "I was a little nervous in the beginning as I don't really speak Kannada and this was a very beautiful experience and all the credit goes to my Director J Chandru. He just took me through. It's a very beautiful and very performance-oriented character and I have done some very very beautiful scenes which I think have come out very well, my director is happy so I am happy"



The Filmmaker adds, that he recently wrapped up a mammoth schedule for the film. "With this, we have completed nearly 85% of the film. There is another big schedule left, which includes around 20 days of shoot, and some new actors will join us then. We are looking at releasing the film this year itself and work for the same is underway"