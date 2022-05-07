Mohan Juneja, The Actor in Yash's KGF, Dies in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Mohan Juneja, who recently appeared in Prashanth Neel's magnum Opus KGF Chapter 1 and 2 has breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 54. It is learnt that the actor was being treated for an ailment for a long time now.

Mohan Juneja has over a 100 movies to his credit.

The first Sandalwood hero to react was Golden Star Ganesh, who had worked with Mohan juneja in the film Chellata. Condolences have been pouring in on social media ever since news of his death broke.

