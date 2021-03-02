Meet Top 4 Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss is ruling the TRPs charts. It's been only two days, the show went on air but it is received a thumping response from all quarters. Those who are new to the story, Dhanushree, Shubha Poonja, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath Haveri, Vaishnavi Gowda, KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shamanth, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chanappa are the contestants of this new season.

A few of the contestants have started being in the news with their performance in the show. Bigg Boss fans are a bit disappointed with the selection of contestants as a few of them are new to the audience. Looks like a section of the audience seems to have decided the winner of the season even before the first-week elimination. Any wild guesses? Who are the top four contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season-8?

The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Vaishnavi, Manji Pawagada, Rajeev Bro and Dhivya are likely to be on the top four finalists of this season. It's too early to predict the top five finalists of the show as we have two months of time to decide who will be the winner of the show.