Meet New Wild Card In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has been witnessing new twists and turns in the recent days. There's no denying the fact that viewers are enjoying the show. Looks like show organisers are making every effort to introduce interesting elements so as to surprise the audience and also fetch TRPs ratings for the channel Colors Kannada which is airing the show.

Guess what? We hear that the show organisers are planning to bring in another wild card entry into the house this week.

Last week, former journalist Chakravarthy Chadrachud made a wild card entry into the house. He started to spice things up in the house with housemates too warming up to him immediately. The latest contestant has managed to be in the news ever since he stepped into the house. As audience are looking for a new change, the show organisers are on the job to ensure maximum entertainment.

If the latest reports doing the rounds on social media are anything to go by, then a well known Kannada small actress is all set to make wild card entry into the house this week. It is being said that Television star Kavya Gowda is likely to enter the house in a couple of days from now. We don't know how far this news contains the truth but it has become a hot topic of dicussion on social media. Here are few stunning pictures of Kavya Gowda. Take a look at them: