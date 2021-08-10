Sandalwood is yet to get over the dark memories of two actors drowning during the filming of 'Mastigudi'. Now, another mishap occurred yestreday during the shooting of 'Love You Rachchu' starring Ajay Rao and Rachita Ram.

Fighter Vivek died during the shoot of 'Love You Rachchu' because of electrocution. The three were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days In connection with the case, Love you Rachchu director Shankar, fight master Vinod and crane operator Mahadev have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Bidadi police voluntarily registered a complaint after the death of Fighter Vivek while the shooting was going on in Joganpalya village near Bidadi. The police had registered an FIR against director Shankar, producer Guru Deshpande, adventure director Vinod, production manager and crane operator. Production manager and producer Guru Deshpande went missing after the incident. The remaining three have been remanded in judicial custody.

In a latest development, Guru Deshpande, the producer of the film, has now reportedly promised Rs 10 lakh compensation to Vivek's family. Vivek's uncle Gopi told the media that Producer Guru Deshpande had called from an undisclosed location and promised to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family.