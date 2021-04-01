Yuvarathnaa Movie Leaked On All Torrent Sites: Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Angry!!

Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa has released in theatres today. The film has opened to positive reviews across the globe. The makers of the movie are thrilled with the response to the movie and are in a happy space as their hard work has finally paid off.

It took nearly two years to complete the project. The film was supposed to release ast year but it got pushed to today's date due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The makers are happy with public response but seem to be upset as the movie got leaked on all torrent sites. If you are watching the film anywhere on torrent sites please report here: claim@antipiracysolutions.org. Here's the WhatsApp number 2978650014.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. The film features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles.

