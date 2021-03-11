Darshan's Roberrt Leaked On Torrent Sites, Report Piracy Here

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's latest release Roberrt is one of the The highly-anticipated films of the year. The film starring Darshan, Devaraj and Jagapathi Babu among others hit the big screens today.

It is known that the Roberrt makers waited for a long time to release the film in theatres to give a cinematic experience to the audience despite the fact that the movie got several offers from top OTT players to sell the digital rights. Darshan made it very clear that the movie deserved to be enjoyed in theatres.

And perhaps the Roberrt crew knew the extent is success the movie will taste at the ticket window. Now, the movie has opened to thunderous response from the box office with all theatres running to packed houses.

However, we all know that in the present days it's hard to save the movie from piracy. In a latest development and injustice to the makers who worked hard and waited patiently for more than a year for the theatrical release of the movie, we hear that the film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram, along with many other torrent sites.

Some miscreants who watched the early morning shows seem to have illegally recorded the movie on their mobiles and leaked the film on torrent sites. Darshan's Roberrt is reportedly now available for free download on torrent sites. The film is getting positive response from all quarters. Looks like the leak could dent the film collections and it is a thing to worry about for the makers of Roberrt.

The film is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films.

Should you find any pirated copies of Darshan's Roberrt, report to the cybercrime cell or bring it to the notice of the filmmakers for action.