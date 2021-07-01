Lahari Music Buys Music Rights Of Yash's KGF 2

There is no denying that Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash’s forthcoming flick ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has created much hype among the audience. The film’s first look posters featuring various artists have not only impressed the audience, but also earned lot of appreciation from all quarters. In a latest development, we hear that Lahari Music has bagged the music rights of KGF Chapter 2 in all South Indian languages. The makers have officially confirmed it via Twitter.

The Masters in Music @LahariMusic @TSeries Bagged all the South Indian Music Rights of India’s Much Awaited Magnum Opus Film #KGFChapter2

Another Trend Setting Album on the Way ️

Rocking @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @BasrurRavi @hombalefilms @VKiragandur

KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and it is produced by Vijay Kirangdur under Hombale productions. Besides Yash, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Eshwari Rao, Archana Jois, T. S. Nagabharana, Saran, Avinash, Lakki Lakshman, Vashishta Simha, Harish Rai, Dinesh Mangalore, Tarak, Ramachandra Raju, Vinay Bidappa, Ashok Sharma, Mohan Juneja, Govinda Gowda, John Kokken, Srinivas Murthy in key roles.