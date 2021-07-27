Kriti Kharbanda on Affair With Pulkit Samrat; Marriage Can Happen Anytime

Kannada actress Kriti Karbandha, who was seen in the movie 'Googly', is currently busy in Bollywood. rumours were rife that she was in love with actor Pulkit Samrat. But there was no word of marriage. Now, she has revealed her marriage plan in an interview.

"When the marriage question comes up, I am only answerable to my parents. I am a very private person. I am also not a person who runs away without acknowledging what the truth is," says Kriti.

"When Pulkit and I started dating, I told the public about it. I think I shared this with everyone. Being in a relationship is really scary for me. It's all very private to me and my family. Luck or bad luck, I never let anyone get to it," adds the actress.

"I never thought about marriage. I'm the one who wants to live in the moment. Everything depends on my mood. Who knows what will happen in the future, so why do I need a plan? My wedding can happen anytime. We've been discussing an upcoming project. For the past year and a half, all the shooting schedules have been ruined."

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Karbandha co-starred in 'Pagalpanthi', 'Veere Ki Wedding' and 'Taish'. The couple's love affair is going steady since 2019.