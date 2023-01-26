kranti twitter review

Challenging Star Darshan's Kranti released in theatres across Karnataka today. The movie is getting a massive release while the tickets are sold out for this weekend.

Kranti, The Darshan film, also features Rachita Ram and V Ravichandran in pivotal roles.

All the songs from Kranti are topping the music charts. The trailer of Kranti has raised expectations among movie buffs.

Fans caught up with the early shows of Darshan's Kranti and can't stop going ga ga over the film. Have a look at audience reaction to Kranti on social media.