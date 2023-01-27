Kranti First Day Collection: D Boss Movie Gets Massive Opening at Box Office 

Actor Darshan is basking in the success of his recent outing Kranti. The film has taken a flying start at the box office. Kranti earned glowing reviews from all quarters. Fans can't stop gushing about the film.

Talking about the collections, Kranti has managed to collect Rs 17.24 cr gross and Rs 14.58 cr nett, as per the sources.

The makers are yet to reveal the official figures. We shall update area-wise collections of the film shortly.

There are no new releases in Kannada this week.

The film is expected to reap profits at the box office. Kranti is directed by V Hari Krishna. Rachita Ram and V Ravichandran appear in prominent roles.