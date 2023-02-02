Kranti Day 7 Collections: Darshan's Film Set To Cross 80 cr

With each passing day, Actor Darshan's Kranti is not slowing down at the box office. The film failed to live up to the audience expectations. Kranti is doing well only in Karnataka.

No doubt, Kranti is facing stiff competition with SRK's Pathaan in other parts of the country. Kranti slowed down a bit on Wednesday but the film has managed to collect Rs 1.05 cr on its seventh day at the box office.

Overall, Kranti's total collection is believed to be Rs 80 cr plus. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of Kranti.

The film is directed by V. Harikrishna.