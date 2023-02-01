Kranti Day 6 Collections: Darshan's Film Holding Well

Challenging star Darshan's Kranti continues to create waves at the box office. The film collection has been the talk of the town since its release. Kranti was released on January 26, 2023.

The film earned positive reviews from all quarters. According to reports, Kranti is doing steady business even in weekdays. Kranti collected Rs 6 cr on its sixth day at the box office.

The film's total collection is around Rs 76 cr at the box office.

Check out Kranti area-wise collections in detail

Day1 - 19cr

Day2 - 11cr

Day3 - 15cr

Day4 - 17cr

Day5 - 8cr

Day6 - 6cr

Total - 76 cr

The film was directed by V. Harikrishna. Kranti has been produced by B. Suresha with Shylaja Nag, under Media House Studio. Rachita Ram is seen as the female lead in the film.