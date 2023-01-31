Kranti Day 5 Collections: Darshan Proves He is Box Office Sultan

There is no need for actor Darshan to be upset as his recently released Kranti is performing well in theatres since the film opened in theatres. Not to mention, Kranti has been ruling the box office.

For those who are unversed, Kranti has grossed Rs 100 cr just in five days of its release.

Speaking about the collections, Kranti collected Rs 25 cr plus on its fifth day at the box office. Kranti's total collections of the film stand at Rs 109 cr.

Kranti is directed by V Harikrishna. The film is likely to have a digital release after the completion of the theatrical run. Kranti would start streaming on Prime Video by the end of March.