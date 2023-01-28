Kranti Creates Sensational Record: Deets Inside

Actor Darshan is basking in the glory of his recent outing Kranti. The film has set cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. Kranti is running to packed theatres in a few areas.

According to reports, Kranti has joined Rs 50 cr just in two days of its release. The total collections of Kranti stands at Rs 55 cr. Likewise, Kranti has created a sensational record with the earnings of the film.

Darshan and the makers of Kranti have thanked the audience for their support and encouragement to the film.

There are no new releases in Kannada this week. The film is expected to reap profits at the box office. Kranti is directed by V Hari Krishna. Rachita Ram and V Ravichandran appear in prominent roles.