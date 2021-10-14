Kotigobba 3 Early Morning Shows Cancelled, Kichcha Sudeep Fans Smell Conspiracy

Kotigobba 3 featuring Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most awaited movies in Sandalwood this year. Sudeep fans had been desperately waiting for the film's release. And in a major disappointment to them, the early morning views are said to have been cancelled.

Kichcha fans are also angry and have flooded twitter with messages expressing their disappointment and anger against the distributor.

It is worth mentioning here that one another Kannada hero Duniya Vijay's movie (Salaga) is also hitting Theatres today. Sudeep fans are smelling a rat over the show cancellation of Kotigobba 3. They contend that when the distributor is the same for both movies, how could the early morning shows of just one movie be cancelled.

Kotigobba 3 stars Kichcha Sudeep, Shradha Das, Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani and Nawab Shah in key roles. Directed by Shiva Karthik, Kotigobba 3 is bankrolled by Soorappa Babu. Sandalwood music sensation Arjun Janya has scored the music in Kotigobba 3.

The song Pataaki priyo featuring Ashika Ranganath is already a Chartbuster.

That's it... Same Mehul is the distributor of #Salaga for entire Karnataka. Pure Conspiracy, great strategy👍 good luck guys.

Jai surappa👏#Kotigobba3 https://t.co/eMSLgpf3dg — Vijay Gowda (@ImVijayKN) October 14, 2021

