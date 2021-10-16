Kotigobba 3 First Day Collections: Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 got an impressive opening at the box office on the very first day of its release. The movie release was delayed by a day because of some issues between the producer and distributor. However, matters were resolved and Kotigobba 3 finally saw the light of the day on Dasara.

Talking about Kotigobba box office collections, the Kichcha Sudeep movie is off to a great day with fantastic openings. As per trade pundits, Kotigobba 3's first day collections are expected to be approximately around 8-9 crores across Karnataka. The official figures are yet to be revealed.

Kotigobba 3 stars Kichcha Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani, Shraddha Das and Nawab Shah in pivotal roles.

Kotigobba 3 is giving tough competition to Duniya Vijay's Salaga, which was released a day earlier.