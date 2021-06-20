Kichcha Sudeep's for Vikrant Rona Dubbing Work to Begin

Many actors are dubbing their individual roles in Sudeep's next film, Vikrant Rona, which is currently in post-production. Sudeep is now preparing to begin dubbing work on the picture, which is directed by Anup Bhandari. He is expected to begin working on his part as soon as next week.

Sudeep plays a cop in the action-adventure, which is produced by Manjunath Gowda and produced under the label Shalini Arts. Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok also star in the film, which contains Ajaneesh B Loknath's soundtrack and William David's cinematography.

The filmmakers, who intend to broadcast the picture in 3D, are aiming for a pan-India audience, and plan to dub and release the film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It will be released in French, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin, and Russian, in addition to other Indian languages. It is expected to be released in 55 different countries.

Sudeep's most anticipated films in 2021 are Kotigobba 3 and Vikrant Rona. Due to the lockdown, Kotigobba 3 was pushed back from its original release date of April 29. The new release date, however, has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the reopening of theatres will determine whether or not Vikrant Rona will be released on August 19.

Sudeep will also be busy hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada-Season 8 on the small screen. The reality program will return soon after being paused, owing to the rampant pandemic. Despite the fact that there has been no official statement regarding when the show will premiere, our source claims it will begin on June 21.