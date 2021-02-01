Kichcha Sudeep Unveils Karnataka Flag, Vikrant Rona Title Logo On Dubai's Burj Khalifa

The teaser of actor Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' was released on the world-famous Dubai landmark Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest buildings attracting millions of tourists every year. Celebrating 25 years in movies, Sudeep has marked the occasion on Dubai's tallest building by unveiling the title logo of his movie on Burj Khalifa amid huge fanfare.

Kicha Sudeep had arrived in Dubai two days ago. His wife Priya, his daughter Sanvi, director Nirup Bhandari, producer Jack Manju, family members, Nita Ashok, Pradeep, and Ram are in Dubai. All the characters that Kichcha Sudeep has played so far were displayed on the Burj Khalifa, while chants of Kichcha Sudeep fans renting the air. There was also a Karnataka flag flying there.

Talking about this, Sudeep said, "Hi everyone, I am very happy to have brought the flag of Karnataka here and put it on top there flying. Thank you all. The newcomers are very talented; there are a lot of artists in the cinema industry. Sudeep's fans in Dubai are delighted with this memorable moment. Commenting on this, Anoop Bhandari said, "I am very happy to have been involved with Kichcha Sudeep's milestone movie.