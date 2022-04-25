Kichcha Sudeep Sensational Comments Over Hindi Movies

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the finest actors in Sandalwood. Sudeep has also worked in a slew of films in Kollywood and Tollywood. Sudeep still belongs to Sandalwood.

It is known that Kannada film KGF 2 is creating waves on social media. Sandalwood is really proud of the super success of KGF 2.

At the launch of his film, ‘R: Deadliest Gangster Ever’, Sudeep said that the south directors of today are more than capable of making films with a global impact, as evidenced by the massive success of Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise.

One of the videos which is widely being circulated on social media shows Kiccha Sudeep going ga ga over the incredible success of KGF: Chapter 2. He was seen saying, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.”

Also Read: Meet The First Contestant Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6



Take a look at his tweet: