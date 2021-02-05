Kichcha Sudeep Revels About Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8

February will be a very special month for the viewers of Kannada television channels as one of the most awaited shows will go on air sometime in the middle of Feb. The Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 promo is already out. While there is a lot of talk surrounding the names of celebrity contestants who will be gracing the show, one thing that has been confirmed is that Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep will continue to host the show this season too. He has been hosting the show successfully over the past several seasons. Now, this time around too, he will do the same.

It's been 25 years since Kichcha Sudeep entered the Kannada film industry. However, the small screen experience is something the actor cherishes. During a press meet to mark the silver jubilee year of his stint in the Kannada film industry, Kichcha Sudeep said that he was very new to the small screen when he was told about the format of the show and also the rules and regulations which is said to have inspired him. Besides, he wanted to host the show in his own style, so Sudeep admits to have not watched the show in any other languages. He says that he enjoys hosting Bigg Boss which is a blend of one's culture and thoughts. Kichcha Sudeep also says that he learned to have patience ever since he became part of the show. "Prior to hosting Bigg Boss, I would confine myself to movie sets, friends and home. Now, I have widened my network and interacted with people from all walks of life," says Sudeep. The actor says that Bigg Boss provided him an opportunity to meet new people.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on the Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 launch date yet. The show makers are now in the process of shortlisting candidates for the show. Let's see who all will make it to the house.

Meanwhile, the title logo of Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep's film Vikrant Rona was unveiled on the massive Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The actor made history by even putting the colors of the Karnataka flag on the landmark building through LED lights.