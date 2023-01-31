Kichcha Sudeep Completes 27 Years in Sandalwood

Kichcha Sudeep could be in a surreal moment. Sudeep forayed into films in 1997 with the Kannada movie Thayavva. He also acted in Telugu and Hindi.

Sudeep earned his own fan following with the Kannada film Veera Parampare, that film changed the fate of Sudeep in Industr. In 2012, Sudeep made his Telugu debut with Rajamouli's Eega.

As you all know, Nani and Samantha starred Eega turned out to be a massive hit in everyone's career.

Since then on, Sudeep has been going on great guns on the professional front.

On January 31, 2023, Sudeep completes 27 years in the industry. He penned a beautiful note on the completion of 27 years in the industry. Check out the tweet posted by Sudeep:

It's surely been a memorable journey. Glad that I have managed to survive these 27 years in the field of Cinema with so many awesome talents all around. Want to thank all those wonderful talents for having inspired me to do better and deliver to the best of my ability.

❤️🙏🏼 L&H pic.twitter.com/GBLTvRjvlx — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 30, 2023

Which is your all-time favorite film of Sudeep? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.