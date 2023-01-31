Kichcha Sudeep Completes 27 Years in Sandalwood

Jan 31, 2023, 09:49 IST
sudeep clocks 27 years - Sakshi Post

Kichcha Sudeep could be in a  surreal moment. Sudeep forayed into films in 1997 with the Kannada movie Thayavva. He also acted in Telugu and Hindi.

Sudeep earned his own fan following with the Kannada film Veera Parampare, that film changed the fate of Sudeep in Industr. In 2012, Sudeep made his Telugu debut with Rajamouli's Eega.

As you all know, Nani and Samantha starred Eega turned out to be a massive hit in everyone's career. 

Since then on, Sudeep has been going on great guns on the professional front.

On January 31, 2023, Sudeep completes 27 years in the industry. He penned a beautiful note on the completion of 27 years in the industry. Check out the tweet posted by Sudeep:

