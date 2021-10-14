Kichcha Sudeep Appeals to Fans Not To Break Theatre Property Over Kotigobba Delay

Dasara was supposed to be extra special for fans of Kichcha Sudeep as his much awaited film Kotigobba 3 was to hit theatres. However, the screening did not happen following a dispute between distributor and producer. Fans got into a frenzy as they had already bought tickets to watch the first show of the film on the very first day of its release. When they got an alert that Kotigobba 3 release had been cancelled, fans were hugely upset. A few reportedly even went to the extent of breaking glasses of theatre windows, it is learnt.

Now, in a latest movie, Kichcha Sudeep has responded to the issue surrounding the cancellation of Kotigobba 3 theatrical release. For the unversed, the early shows of Kottigobba 3 were cancelled across Karnataka. The theatres are now playing Duniya Vijay's Salaga, which also hit theatres today in place of Kotigobba. Kichcha Sudeep fans who got angry alleged conspiracy and said this always happens during their idol's movie release. Kichcha Sudeep took to his tweeter handle to respond to the issue.

Sudeepa apologised to fans for the disappointment for the delay in show. At the same time, he requested fans not to damage the properties of theatres, as they had nothing to do with this issue. Kichcha added that he would update the show time once he got more information.

Check Out his Tweet