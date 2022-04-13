KGF Chapter 2 First Day Collection Prediction

If there is one film which is making huge noise for more than one month now, it is none other than Rocking star Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. Just a day left for the grand theatrical release of the movie. KGF 2 tickets have been sold out for this week in many areas. Expectations are riding high on the project from fans and the audience. Yash fans and trade pundits are betting big time on KGF 2 first day collection prediction.

How much would the film fetch on the opening day at the box office ahs become a hotly discussed topic on social media. If we look at the advance booking of tickets, hype and numbers of screens the film is releasing in, KGF 2 will easily to fetch Rs 100 cr on the opening day at the worldwide box office.

There are no new releases in Hindi due to KGF 2, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey was postponed to next week. KGF 2 will only have a box office clash in chennai with Vijay’s Beast.

The film's business is expected to be way higher than its prequel. KGF 2 is a sequel to the critically acclaimed film, KGF Chapter 1 which was released in 2018. Let’s wait and watch how much the film would collect on first day at the box office . We will keep our eyes and earn open for KGF 2 first day collection report and reverr. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the KGF 2 updates.

KGF 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel and the film has an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena, Srinidhi among others, who will appear in prominent roles. The film is produced by Hombale Films.

