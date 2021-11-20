KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Clash With Top Bollywood Actor Movie, Deets Inside

Kannada actor Yash's KGF 2 is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The entire nation has been waiting for the film. Yash's KGF 2 is set for a grand release on April 14, 2022. The latest news we hear is Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha also joined in the Summer race. Yes, Bollywood's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to lock horns with KGF 2 on April 14, 2022, at the box office. It remains to be seen which film will be the winner of Summer 2022.

It seems as Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha and Yash's KGF 2 will clash at the theatres. Reportedly, Aamir's movie will occupy a major chunk of theaters in the North and KGF 2 will then have to face trouble with not much proper release.

Talking about the film KGF 2, it is directed by Prashanth Neel and also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films.