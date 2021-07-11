KGF 2 Will Be High On Mother Sentiment

Prashanth Neel's film KGF: Chapter 2 is a highly anticipated movie in the making in India. The first part of KGF had broken all records at the box office which has raised enormous expectations over the second part of the movie. The fans are quite eager to see their favourite Rocky Bhai aka Yash on the screen.

Besides Prashanth Neel and Yash, the sequel also features big Bollywood superstars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in crucial roles which has further heightened the hype for the movie.

It is already known that the sequel will be picked up where it ended with action being the main focus. Now the latest news is that the action-packed movie will also have emotional scenes making the audience shed tears.

As per the KGF 2’s dubbing artist Amala Naidu, the movie will have a portion starring Rocky’s mother and her struggle as a single parent to save Rocky. Amala Naidu said, the KGF Chapter 2 will witness how Rocky’s mother's support helps him become a kingmaker. This will be one of the best emotional aspects of the movie and fans are asked to keep their kerchiefs ready after watching this sequence.

Currently, many rumours are flying thick and fast on the release date of KGF 2 as the makers of the film decided to postpone it because of the coronavirus. As per the sources, a lot of post-production work related to the sequel is still pending due to the lockdown which is why the decision to postpone the release was taken.

However, as far as movie release is concerned, the makers and director Prashanth Neel wants to make sure that they can derive maximum response from the audience. So, the movie release is possible only when the government allows theatres to open with 100 % occupancy.