KGF 2 Day 8 Collections: Yash Film Beats Rajamouli's RRR, Baahubali Collections

Kannada actor Yash is man of the hour. He has been topping the trends on all social media platforms because of his recent outing, KGF 2. The film is minting gold at the box office. Thanks to the gripping direction, amazing storyline and impeccable performance by the cast and crew in film.

It is Yash fans and the audience who have made the film a blockbuster hit in less than ten days with their unconditional love towards the film.Yash starrer has earned superlative reviews from all quarters.

Talking about the latest collections, KGF 2 has managed to earn Rs 65 cr on its eighth day at the box office. So far, KGF 2 total collections stands at Rs 800 cr plus. KGF 2 has also surpassed Rajamouli's RRR with its sixth day collections as RRR has earned 608 cr in six days and Prabhas featured Baahubali The Beginning lifetime collections were 650 cr at the box office.

Yash has beaten Rajamouli's blockbuster hit box office records RRR and Baahubali with KGF 2 collections. KGF 2 is in its way to join the Rs 1000 cr club, which is likely to happen in a couple of days from now.

