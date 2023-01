KGF 2 Actor Vasishta and Hari Priya of Pilla Zamindar got married in Mysuru at Bengaluru. The duo was in a relationship for some time.

After dating for a couple of years, they entered a new phase of life. Vasishta and Hari Priya's wedding pictures are being widely circulated on social media.

Kollywood Superstar Shiva Rajkumar and several top celebs attended the wedding. Check out the wedding pictures of Vasishta and Hari Priya.