Gossip: Keerthy Suresh Marrying a Top Kollywood Hero?

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood. She has been hitting the headlines for some interesting wedding rumors. Several speculations are doing the rounds that the Mahanati actress and Thalapathy Vijay have been seeing each other. That's not all, the Varisu actor and Keerthy Suresh are planning to get married.

Vijay has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1999. Vijay and Sangeeta are proud parents of Jason Sanjaya and Divya. Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that the Beast actor is divorcing his wife to marry the Good Luck Sakhi star. However, we checked with our sources and these seem to be baseless rumors. There's no need to give these rumours much credence.

For the unversed, Vijay was last seen in Varisu. The film did decent business at the box office. Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Dasara and Bholaa Shankar in Telugu.