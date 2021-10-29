Karnataka Govt Orders Theatres to Shut Down, Tight Bandobast in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Government has ordered the shut down of all theatres across the state following the death news of Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar.

While doctors or the family members had not confirmed the news, the first hint came when Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was seen at the hospital.

Bengaluru Police commissioner held an emergency meeting and called for tight security arrangements across the state.

The Karnataka government has also ordered the shutdown of theatres across the state fearing law and order situation in the state