Kantara OTT Release Date

Sandalwood actor Rishab Shetty's name is making loud noises on social media. His recent movie Kantara is grabbing the headlines every single day for its plot as well as box office collections.

Rishab Shetty is the director and actor in the film. Kantara is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The makers are gearing up to release the film in Telugu this Saturday. Rishab Shetty and Kantara makers are busy with Telugu promotions.

Movie buffs who are hearing rave reviews about the film and not able to watch it in theatres because it did not release in their state, want to know when Kantara OTT release is happening. So, here we are to give you a fair idea on when Kantara is releasing on digital platform.

As per reports, Kantara movie rights have been acquired by Prime Video. The film digital premieres will begin after the end of its theatrical release.

And I am sure you know that there is a 90-day lock-in period for any movie. The makers of Kantara are will issue an official confirmation regarding the same.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. Kantara is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.