Kantara Makers Add Back Varaharoopam Song, Deets Inside

Director Rishab Shetty is basking in the glory of his recent outing Kantara. The film did pretty well at the box office. That's not all, he got wide recognition, thanks to his fabulous acting. The film had a digital release last week.

The audience were disappointed with the digital version of Kantara, as the makers had to delete Varaharoopam from the film due to legal issues. The song is the main highlight of the film. So, the audience's disappointment is understandable.

According to reports, a Kozhikode court in Kerala has lifted the ban imposed on the song. The makers, therefore, have added the original song to the Tamil and Malayalam versions. They are yet to add it in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The makers are expected to add the same very soon. It will be a big moment for the Telugu, Kannada and Hindi viewers.

The film has raked in Rs 400 cr at the box office. Rishan Shetty will soon be seen in Kantara 2. The film will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

